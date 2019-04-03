Robin Pritchard



Sept. 18, 1955 - March 31, 2019



BUCHANAN, MI - Robin A. Pritchard, 63, of Buchanan, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



On September 18, 1955 Carl and Isabelle “Rose” (Robbins) Dittmar welcomed their daughter Robin to their home.



She married Don Pritchard on August 6, 1977 at a ceremony in South Bend.



Robin enjoyed many things in her life; she enjoyed traveling, time spent on the boat, trips to the casino, watching the hummingbirds visit the feeders, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed visits on the back deck that included a cup of coffee and good conversation, cheering her children and her grandchildren on at their sporting events, and family vacations where everyone was together. She is a tough act to follow, as fun as she was, Robin was the matriarch of the family. She embodied the title “Boss”, and ran a tight ship.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael “Mick”Dittmar. Robin will be greatly missed by her husband, Don of Buchanan; her children, Kaycee Wagley of Niles and Pepper (William) Linn of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Ashley (Gage) Glidden of Buchanan, Chelsey Bennett of Buchanan, Allison Wagley of Niles, Kaleb Pritchard of Buchanan, and Caiden Wagley of Buchanan; and two great-granddaughters, Harper and Hazel Glidden. She is also survived by her siblings, Carl Dittmar of Niles, Inga (Tom) Wright of Niles, and Scott (Lori) Dittmar of Niles; sister-in-law, Honor Dittmar of Warsaw, Indiana, and seventeen nieces and nephews.



Services to honor Robin's life will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with a time of visitation two hours prior. An interment will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.



Condolence, photos, and memories may be left for Robin's family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



Those wishing to make memorial donations in honor of Robin may do so to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019