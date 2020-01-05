|
Rodger “Dean”
Bennett
May 25, 1925 - Jan. 3, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Mr. Bennett, 94 years, formerly of Lakeville and Plymouth, is survived by his daughter, Ann (Hugh) Brown of Osceola; son, Bruce (Dixie) Bennett of Mishawaka; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and brother, Maurice (Lynne) of Lake Placid, FL. Funeral services will be 11 am on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Palmer Funeral Home, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Visit the website of Palmer Funeral Homes for the full obituary.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020