1/1
Rodger D. Bice
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodger D. Bice

May 17, 1935 - July 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Rodger Dale Bice, age 85, died of natural causes on Friday, July 3, 2020, in St. Joseph's Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN.

Rodger is survived by his brother, Donald Bice Sr. of Syracuse, IN, and sisters, Colleen Kubacki of Mishawaka and Jayne (John) Dregits of Elkhart, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Leo Bice; and two sisters, Rosemary Nowicki and Ninamae Paul.

Rodger was born on May 17, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to parents Leo and Rose Bice. He attended Mishawka High School. He retired from Northern Electric Company of South Bend, IN. He was a member of the Mishawaka Fraternal Order of Eagles #2083 for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he always had a smile for everyone.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to Gigi's Playhouse Indianapolis at 5909 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved