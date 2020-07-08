Rodger D. Bice
May 17, 1935 - July 3, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rodger Dale Bice, age 85, died of natural causes on Friday, July 3, 2020, in St. Joseph's Medical Center in Mishawaka, IN.
Rodger is survived by his brother, Donald Bice Sr. of Syracuse, IN, and sisters, Colleen Kubacki of Mishawaka and Jayne (John) Dregits of Elkhart, IN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Leo Bice; and two sisters, Rosemary Nowicki and Ninamae Paul.
Rodger was born on May 17, 1935 in Mishawaka, IN to parents Leo and Rose Bice. He attended Mishawka High School. He retired from Northern Electric Company of South Bend, IN. He was a member of the Mishawaka Fraternal Order of Eagles #2083 for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he always had a smile for everyone.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to Gigi's Playhouse Indianapolis at 5909 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250. Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
