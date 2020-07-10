Rodger V. Nichols
Jan. 3, 1963 - July 8, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Rodger Vernon Nichols, 57, of North Liberty, entered God's Kingdom on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, surrounded at home by his wife and loving family.
Rodger was born January 3, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana, to John and Marylou (Kring) Nichols.
He attended North Liberty High School. Rodger drove dump trucks for over thirty-five years and enjoyed hiring his children and grandchildren to wash them. Rodger enjoyed family functions, fishing, camping, playing drums, listening to old country music, drinkin' beer, and smokin' weed.
Rodger is survived by his loving wife, Angela (Blakley) Nichols, whom he married on October 18, 2014.
Along with Angela, Rodger is survived by his mother, Marylou Nichols of North Liberty; his children, Mollie (Kenny) Nichols of North Liberty, Rodger Nichols Jr. of North Liberty, and Holly (Miguel) Nichols of South Bend; five stepchildren, Sara (Jon) Conner, James (Ashley) Krout, Kyla (Cody) Krout, Kyle (Caitlin) Krout, and Melissa (Luke) Hoops; and twenty grandchildren: Tony “Tbone”, Anika, Nick, Benny, Kali, Eric, Miguel, Jaziel, Dalilah, Isaiah, Robby, Myla, Aiden, Alexia, Dreyden, Christian, Casen, Genesis, Michael, and Dalton.
He was preceded in death by his father, John “Buck” Nichols formerly of North Liberty.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-8PM at the Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554.
Funeral services for Rodger will be at 2:00PM Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home, with Pastor Drew Hall officiating.
Burial will follow at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be directed to the Nichols family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.