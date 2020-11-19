1/
Rodney J. Revis
Rodney J. Revis

Dec. 6, 1969 - Nov. 17, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Rodney J. Revis, 50, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 12:00PM until the time of service. Memorial contributions in Rodney's name may be made to the family, in care of Lorraine Skalla to assist with his sons' care. Those wishing to leave an online condolence can do so at www.clarkch.com.

Rodney was born December 6, 1969, in Dowagiac, to Edward and Eleanora (Anders) Revis. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1988. Rodney was known as a hard worker and was currently working for Postle Aluminum in Cassopolis. Rodney had a love for music; he enjoyed playing the drums in his family's band, singing and playing the keyboard. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and ice fishing. Rodney was known as a jokester; he was always teasing everyone, especially his mom. He had a strong faith in God and was an avid student of the Bible. Rodney was a gentle soul and a great philosopher, he found beauty and God's work in everything. Most of all he loved his family, and really enjoyed being a dad and an uncle.

Rodney is survived by his mother, Eleanora Revis; sons, William Revis and Austin Revis; siblings, Glenna (Richard) Evans, Lorraine (John) Skalla, and Roland (Yonna) Revis; nieces and nephews, Tiara, Amber, Cassandra, Jessica, Elaine, Andrea, Lianna, Kyle and Derek; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Revis and sister, Donna Revis.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
