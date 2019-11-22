Home

Rodney LaSalle Allen

Rodney LaSalle Allen

May 10, 1948 - Oct. 6, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - In loving memory of Rodney LaSalle Allen who passed away on October 6, 2019. Rodney was a loving father, son, brother, and dedicated solider. After an Honorable Discharge from the Army, Rodney lived his life as a follower of Christ and enriched his community through his carpentry work. Rodney's son Andre Allen preceded him in death, and his sons Adrian Allen, Dartagnan Newman, and Rodney Waters continue to carry on Rodney's legacy. Rodney was the eldest of 11 children: 8 brothers, Brandell (Ernestine), James, Jr., Marvin, Michael (Linda), Efrem, Patrick, Ramondle, and Montoya (who preceded in death); and 2 sisters: Shirley Merritt and Debra (Kenneth) Hutchinson.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing...” II Timothy 4:7-8

A Memorial service for Rodney Allen will be Saturday, November 23 at 10am at Christ Chapel Church located at 3402 Locust Road, South Bend, IN.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019
