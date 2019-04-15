Roger A. Gurthet



Dec. 23, 1929 - April 13, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Roger Ansen Gurthet, 89, of Mishawaka passed away at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 in Primrose Retirement Community following a lengthy illness. Mr. Gurthet was born December 23, 1929 in Argos, IN to the late Ruby H. (Thomas) and Clair L. Gurthet. He has lived in the South Bend area over 64 years. In 1947 he graduated from Plymouth High School and afterwards attended the University of Illinois on an ROTC scholarship. After graduation, Roger was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy for 3 years and saw action during the Korean War. He went on to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 33 years, retiring with the rank of Commander in 1989. He worked for the Bendix Corporation in South Bend for 22 years, the South Bend Community School Corporation, and the Honeywell Corporation.



On October 15, 1955 in Ashkum, IL he married Loyola R. Fruin who preceded him in death October 24, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth L. “Betty” Beatty. On May 25, 2002 he married Mildred M. Peters who survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Jane A. Williamson (Vince) of Pacheco, CA; his sons, Jerry W. Gurthet (Shelby) of Fayetteville, AR, John P. “Pat” Gurthet (Susan) of South Bend, and Thomas A. Gurthet (Kelly) of Baltimore, MD; his stepchildren, Virginia “Ginny” Van DeVeire (Robert) of Tempe, AZ, Elizabeth “Betsy” Campeau (Robert) of Osceola, IN, Mary Wain (Michael) of Union, MI, and Dan Peters of Ocala, FL; eight grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Harry L. “Lou” (Joan) Gurthet of Cedar, MI.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 in St. Pius X Catholic Church with Monsignor William Schooler officiating. Cremation will follow with burial in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum, IL at a later date. The family will receive friends in the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North is assisting the family with arrangements.



Memorial contributions in Roger's name may be made to the in lieu of flowers. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.