Roger A. Pavey



Oct. 18, 1936 - June 8, 2020



LAKEVILLE, IN - Roger A. Pavey, 83, of Lakeville, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, June 8 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.



Roger was born in South Bend, Indiana on October 18, 1936 to Charles E. and Barbara L. (Enders) Pavey. On July 3, 1955 in Flora, Indiana he married the love of his life, Sharon J. Cohee. He worked at the Bendix Missile Plant in Mishawaka, and had obtained the highest security clearance at the plant. After retiring from Bendix, he and his wife owned and operated Pavey's Place for 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #130 of Mishawaka. He loved woodworking, the outdoors, fishing, and traveling, but his greatest joy came from his family and grandkids.



Roger is survived by his loving wife, Sharon along with their two daughters, Kathy Pavey of Lutz, Florida and Linda (Dr. Ken) Elek of South Bend. He was the proud grandfather of four, Tara Spychalski, Jason (Lauren) Elek, Justin (Melissa) Elek, and Jordan Elek, along with 8 great-grandchildren. Roger is also survived by his sister, Nancy Stajkowski of South Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lura Bunch and a brother, Phillip Pavey.



Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday June 10, from 4:00 until 8:00pm in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend. A service celebrating Roger's life will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, June 11 with Pastor Vito Rulli officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Porter Rae Cemetery in North Liberty. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lakeside Baptist Church, 515 Michigan Trail, Lakeville, IN 46536.



