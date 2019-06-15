Roger C. DeClercq



Nov. 24, 1929 - June 13, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Roger C. DeClercq, 89, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's, South Bend. He was born on November 24, 1929, in South Bend, to the late Alfons and Flavie (DeChateau) DeClercq and was a lifelong area resident. On March 31, 1951 he married Patricia Noble, who survives. Also surviving is his daughter, Mary (Manuel) Bueno; his son, Richard (Melissa) DeClercq; a son-in-law, Michael Passwater, all of South Bend; and three grandchildren, Emily Flanery of Plymouth, IN, Evan (Megan) DeClercq and Caroline Bueno, both of South Bend. Roger was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah E. Passwater; and by a sister, Alice Wruble. He was an Electrician for the South Bend Fire Department for 26 years and a Heating and Cooling Technician at the University of Notre Dame for 14 years. Roger was in the United States Navy Reserves and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in South Bend. He enjoyed painting with water colors and pastels and especially loved to paint farm scenes and barns. He also loved to travel. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. John's Way, South Bend. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3526 St. Johns Way, South Bend, IN 46628. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary