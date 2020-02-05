|
|
Roger D. Allen
Feb. 24, 1929 - Feb. 2, 2020
EDWARDSBURG, MI - Roger Dean Allen, born February 24, 1929 in Edwardsburg, Michigan, passed away on February 2, 2020, having been a life long resident in the Edwardsburg area. He graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 1949.
He is survived by his brother Robert, son Mark (Lisa) and daughters Jerry Ann Allen and Judy (Jeff) Dorchock. He has six grandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Sandmeyer, Katie Allen, Janet Allen, Jeffery Dorchock, Marissa Dorchock, and Anthony (Miranda) Dopp; and two great-grandchildren, Beckham Dorchock and Brynlee Sandmeyer. He was preceded in passing by his wife, Mary Louise (Chickey), brother, Carl and sister, Betty.
He served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was stationed in both Alaska and Long Beach, California where he met the love of his life, Mary Louise Carrillo (Chickey).
He learned the machinist trade while in the Navy and utilized this skill working for Whitehall Laboratories in Elkhart, Indiana for over 30 years.
He was a devout Catholic, and was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish since 1954. He enjoyed volunteering at his parish, especially driving Father Dave. He also enjoyed volunteering at Golden Living Nursing Home in Elkhart and at the Historical Museum in Edwardsburg. He had a love for baseball and was involved at many levels his entire life, from coaching little league through cheering on the Tigers and Cubs.
He will be remembered as an incredibly kind person who devoted his life to his family.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM, with Mass immediately following. A graveside memorial will then take place at Five Points Cemetery in Edwardsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either: Hospice Care, Kairos Dwelling Home, 2945 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048; or Cass County Cancer Services, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020