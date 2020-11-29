Roger D. Bruegel
Aug. 5, 1939 - Nov. 26, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
Roger D. Bruegel, 81, moved on to his Eternal Home, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:30pm, from Heritage Point Assisted Living & Memory Care. He was born in Mishawaka, IN, on August 5, 1939 to Fred and Nellie (Metzer) Bruegel.
Roger graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1958 and remained a resident of Mishawaka until October 17, 1971, when he moved to Elkhart and married Betty Jacobs, who survives. In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his three children, Micheal (Rebecca) Moyer, Theresa (Terrance) Holderread, and Colette (Ward) Rousculp, as well as seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Roger retired from the Indiana Toll Road in 2001, after 28 years of service. He also delivered the Elkhart Truth newspaper on his bicycle for 15 years.
After Betty's death in 2002, Roger moved to Donnell Lake, Vandalia, MI, to fulfill his lifetime dream of a lake home. On Oct. 21, 2006, he married Mary R. Newcomer with three more children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Surviving are Danny Newcomer and Ruth Ann (Harold) Sisco. Preceding him in death are Barbara (Newcomer) (Joe) Tredway, and his sister, Delores Milkey.
Roger loved the outdoors and had the best-of-two-worlds for 14 years, spending winters in Sebring, FL and summers living the “lake life.” He was an avid bicyclist, riding across the Mackinaw Bridge 26 times. He started riding at age three, and after knee replacement at age 70 and completing rehab, made a quick trip to the bicycle shop for a new three-wheeler, which he continued to ride past age 77, when Parkinson's took control. He could ride 100 miles in a day.
Roger also enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, fishing and hunting, taking walks around the lake, and cruising on the pontoon. He liked all kinds of sports but NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. were long-time favorites. He always had a special interest in cars and took pride in caring for them. He also enjoyed bingo, cards, reading, and listening to music - attending a Daniel O'Donnell concert was something special. Most of all, Roger loved his family and was always ready for a gathering for any reason.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heritage Point, Comfort 1 Hospice, and all past caregivers who have kindly cared for him.
Due to Covid, a private service will be held. Rev. Wade S. Panse of Cassopolis Methodist Church, where he was a member, will officiate. Roger will be laid to rest in Rice Cemetery in Elkhart, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Contributions in memory of Roger may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or to Comfort 1 Hospice, 129 S. Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.