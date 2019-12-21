|
Roger D. Holmes
Nov. 23, 1941 - Dec. 19, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Roger Dean Holmes, 78, of Bremen, passed away surrounded by loved ones on December 19, 2019. Roger was born in Wakarusa on November 23, 1941 to Kenneth and Della Holmes. Roger attended Madison Township High School and participated in basketball and track & field. Following graduation from high school in 1959, Roger entered the service and was stationed in Germany. During his tenure in the Army, Roger patrolled the Berlin Wall, in his words, “before it had any graffiti on it.” Upon leaving the Army, Roger spent his life working in the tool and die industry until his retirement. He was also a member of the V.F.W. and spent many a happy weekend roasting hogs for friends, family, and special events. Roger was an avid sports fan and participant. Throughout his life, he played in numerous basketball, softball, golf, and bowling leagues. He also volunteered for many years coaching Bremen youth baseball and softball teams. In 1988, Roger served as the Bremen High School baseball head coach, leading the Lions to a section title. Raising horses was also something that filled Roger with immense personal satisfaction and a hobby he enjoyed up until the last years of his life. Roger was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Troy (Ann) Holmes and Wade (Patrick Roth) Holmes; and four grandchildren, Samantha Holmes, Ty (Alejandra) Holmes, Julia Gray, and Cephren Torrez. He is also survived by five siblings, Shirley (Steve) Weber, Ron (Kay), Don (Carol), Peggy Suberlak, and Tom (Kathy) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews to whom he was devoted. The family will be holding a Memorial reception on Sunday, December 22 from 2:00-4:00pm at Bremen United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 302 Plymouth St., Bremen, to share memories and celebrate Roger's life. The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bremen Parks Department, 512 S. East St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019