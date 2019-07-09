Roger E. Hahn



Jan. 22, 1926 - July 6, 2019



NAPPANEE, IN - Roger E. Hahn, age 93, of Nappanee, died at 8:30 pm, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Goshen Hospital.



Roger was born in Wakarusa on January 22, 1926 to Lola (Loucks) and Floyd Hahn. On October 6, 1946, he married Virginia Mishler. She passed away on December 4, 1985. He married Louise Sletten in 1986. She survives.



He is survived by children, Phil (Karen) Hahn and Dave (Bets) Hahn, both of Nappanee, Holly (Nick Yoder), Tim Hahn of Sandford, Michigan, and Todd (Cathy) Hahn of Nappanee as well as two stepsons, John (Beth) of Dayton and Peter Sletten of Colorado, 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



He is a 1944 graduate of Wakarusa High School. After graduation, Roger joined the Army and served as a forward observer for the Army artillery. When World War II ended, the remainder of his service was in Austria with the occupied forces.



After marrying Virginia, Roger fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a dairy farmer. With his growing family, he raised registered Holstein cows and Hampshire pigs for many years. He was a member of Elkhart County Holstein Association and Elkhart County Farm Bureau. He was on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board for 27 years and served as the Dairy Director at the fair during this time. The Hahn family was chosen to be the Farm Family of the Year in 1963 and later was named the Elkhart County 4-H Family of the Year.



Additionally, Roger was an integral part of the drive to construct a pool in Nappanee in the early sixties. During the 1980's Roger also served on the Elkhart County Planning Commission.



Hosting international exchange students sparked an interest in travel and over the years, he traveled to more than 40 countries and five continents. Virginia and Roger shared their slides and travels with many groups for nearly 20 years.



After assisting with his grandmother's auction, he began to explore a career change. Roger graduated from the Missouri Auction School in 1963. As a result, he started Hahn Auctions and auctioneered for over fifty years. At one time, there were three generations of Hahns auctioneering. In 1991, Roger was inducted into the Indiana Auctioneers Hall of Fame. He was awarded a lifetime membership in the Indiana Auctioneers Association.



Roger was a faithful member of the Union Center Church of the Brethren for 49 years.



Family and friends may call from 2-8 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Union Center Church of the Brethren and for 1 hour prior to the Funeral Service which will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 11, also at the church. Rev. Herman Kauffman will officiate and burial with Military Graveside Rites by Nappanee American Legion will be in Union Center Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to Heifer Project International, Nappanee Boys and Girls Club, or Elkhart County 4-H Fair Foundation.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 9, 2019