Roger E. Lantz

Roger E. Lantz Obituary
Roger E. Lantz

July 10, 1929 - April 12, 2019

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - Roger E. Lantz, 89, of North Manchester, formerly of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 7:45 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Roger was born on July 10, 1929, the son of the late Gordon and Laura (Walter) Lantz. After high school, he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Manchester College, where he met the love of his life, Jo Ellen Skinner. On March 24, 1951, they were united in marriage. She passed away on October 28, 1993. Roger is survived by three children, Deborah (Scott) Manges of North Manchester, Ted (Christine) Lantz of Wakarusa, and Melinda Lantz of North Manchester; four grandchildren, Jeff (Angie) Manges of Royal Center, Amy Jo (Brent) Acree of Ft. Wayne, Kelsey Jo Lantz of Chicago, and Jordan Lantz of Washington D.C.; as well as five great grandchildren, Bryce and Luke Acree and Drew, Mia and Briggs Manges. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Richard and sister, Helen Dunafin. Roger was a member of the Church of the Brethren and a longtime Bremen Kiwanis member, where he served as Treasurer and President. He was a Sunday school teacher for a number of years and a youth leader. Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Pastor Rosanna McFadden will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Marshall Co. Humane Society, 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, IN 46563 or an animal shelter of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
