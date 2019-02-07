Home

Olive Mennonite Church
61081 County Road 3
Elkhart, IN 46517
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Olive Mennonite Church
61081 CR 3,
Elkhart, IN
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Mennonite Church
61081 CR 3
Elkhart, IN
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Olive Mennonite Church
61081 CR 3
Elkhart, IN
Roger Haines


Roger Haines
Roger Haines Obituary
Roger Haines

Sept. 30, 1932 - Feb. 2, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Roger P. Haines, 86, of Elkhart, formerly of Beech Road, Mishawaka, died 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at his home. He was born Sept. 30, 1932 in Dowagiac, Michigan to Percival J. & Emma (Schrock) Haines. He married Charlene (Sommer) Haines on Sept. 16, 1956.

Surviving is his wife Charlene of Elkhart; son, Brad (Lela) Haines of Elkhart; daughters, Stephanie (Pastor Carl) Horner of Wakarusa and Stacy (Brian) Krahn of Mishawaka, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lewis Haines of Goshen, Marion (Rose) Haines of Wakarusa, and Richard Haines of Thailand.

Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Leland Haines and sister-in-law Violet Haines.

Roger was General Contractor of Haines and Haines. He was a member of Olive Mennonite Church. Roger enjoyed traveling with his wife and was interested in antique cars, which he also restored.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 and one hour prior to the 3 p.m. Funeral Service on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, all at Olive Mennonite Church, 61081 CR 3, Elkhart. Pastor Carl Horner, son-in-law, will officiate. Burial will be in Olive (West) Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Olive Mennonite Church.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019
