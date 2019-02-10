Roger L. Fisher



Dec. 20, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Roger L. Fisher, 72, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in his home. Roger was born on December 20, 1946 in South Bend, Indiana to Donald and Velmar (Wheeler) Fisher. He retired from Bertrand Products where he was employed as a machinist. Roger had also been employed with Sibley Machine Shop for 25 years. On July 18, 1970, in South Bend, he married his wife, Barb F. Fisher, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Russell Fisher of South Bend, Indiana; and his granddaughter, Samantha Fisher; Beverly Fisher, mother of his son; nieces, nephews, and lots of cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Velmar Fisher; and his brother, Donald Fisher Jr. There will be no visitation. Private entombment will take place in Riverview Cemetery. A celebration of Roger's life will take place in the Spring. Roger was a member of St. Casimir Married Mens Club for 10 years. He enjoyed golfing, going to the casino and, in his younger years bowling. Memorial contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019