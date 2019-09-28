|
|
Roger L. Horn
Jan. 05, 1937 - Sept. 25, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Roger L. Horn, 82, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home.
Roger was born on January 5, 1937 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late Glenn Horn and Ethel (Marquart) Bolger and has been a lifelong resident of this area. Roger proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War Conflict, and also served in the Marine Corps Reserves. He worked in sales at Tom Naquin Chevrolet for 30 years, retiring in 2003. Roger attended Trinity Evangelical Free Church, South Bend, and was a member of the American Legion Post #284, South Bend. Roger and his wife, Norma, enjoyed following Notre Dame Football.
On September 8, 1990 in Las Vegas, NV, he was united in marriage to Norma S. (Zimmer) Horn, who preceded him in death on July 14, 2018. Roger is survived by his two daughters, Tammy (David) Wright of Lewisburg, TN, and Sheila (Kim) Fridley of Wrightwood, CA; son, Scott Balha of Westley Chapel, FL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister, Janet Horn of Elkhart, IN.
Private graveside services will be held at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019