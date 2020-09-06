Roger L. Stealy, Sr.
June 12, 1945 - Sept. 3, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Roger L. Stealy, Sr., 75 years old, passed away at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Roger was born on June 12, 1945 in South Bend to the late Earl and Mildred (Frick) Stealy. He has remained a lifelong resident. On September 24, 1966 in Lakeville, Roger and Susan J. Kane were united in marriage. Susan preceded him in death on February 1, 2020 after 53 years of marriage. Roger was the owner and operator of Bi-County Services Center in Bremen and Quick Time Racing in Lakeville.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Roger (Whitney) Stealy and Rodney (Kari) Stealy, both of Bremen; five grandchildren, Conner, Alex, Carson, Dawson, and Sadie; sister, Marilyn Creighton of South Bend; and brother, Ron Stealy of South Bend. Roger is also survived by nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Roger L. Stealy may be donated to the charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be offered to the Stealy family
