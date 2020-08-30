Roger Lee Dowler



Jan. 26, 1943 - July 24, 2020



Karen Engel Herman Dowler



June 20, 1954 - July 29, 2020



GALLATIN, TN - “Their enduring passion for one another never waivered, even during the final moments of their lives. And their love was strong enough to take them away together”.



Roger passed away surrounded by family, and within five days of losing her beloved husband of 44 years, Karen Sue Dowler joined him in Heaven. Both died peacefully at home with family in Gallatin, TN.



Roger graduated Huron High School in New Boston, MI. He received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and master's degree from Colorado State University. He worked in the Marketing Division, Ford Motor Company for 33 years servicing Ford Dealers in the mid-western states.



Karen attended LaSalle High School in South Bend, Indiana and graduated with an associate degree in Surgical Technology at Cincinnati State. Karen worked as an instructional assistant for 12 years in Warren County Schools and later worked for a group of doctors in Cincinnati as a scrub nurse and managed a small office.



Since their retirement they have lived in Gulf Breeze and Summerfield, Florida, then in Lebanon and Gallatin, Tennessee. They were involved in their neighborhood homeowner's association, clubhouse watch committee, and as committee members helped make many improvements to their neighborhoods.



After retirement they volunteered at Gulf Breeze Hospital, Interfaith Ministries, Nashville Room In The Inn, and served as Alter Guild Chair members of their church(es). They both enjoyed various sports and fitness activities. Karen became certified as a water fitness instructor and Roger enjoyed playing on softball leagues for many years.



Their lives were full and blessed with love, laughter, travel, great friends, and an awesome family.



“We lived together in happiness. Now we rest together in peace”.



Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Leah Dowler.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and June Engel.



They are survived by sons, Gregory R. Dowler, Bradley Dowler, Marc Dowler, and Richard Herman; daughters, Tracy Cobb and Jill Herman Riggs; their grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, Savannah, Zachary, and Brandon Dowler; Sarah Santoro Logan and Lauren Cobb; their great-grandson, David Joseph Santoro; Roger's brothers, Frederick and Marvin Dowler; Karen's sisters, Diane Baker and Anita Garner; four nephews, five nieces, and numerous great-nieces and nephews; and their beloved pet, Dottie Dowler.



To honor their lives, Pastor Marc Dowler will officiate a Celebration of Life Service at West Pines Baptist Church, 8868 E. County Road 100N, Avon, IN 46123 on September 5, 2020 at 2:00pm.



Memorial contributions may be made in their names to either West Pine Baptist Church or First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville, TN.





