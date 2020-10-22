1/1
Roger Lee Kaiser
1948 - 2020

Roger Lee Kaiser

Feb. 8, 1948 - Oct. 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH, IN - Roger Lee Kaiser, 72, residing in Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Roger was born on February 8, 1948 in Plymouth, IN to the late Elmer Albertus and Inez Marie (Sells) Kaiser. He was a lifelong resident of the Plymouth area and had a love for farming and his family.

Roger is survived by his children: daughter, Aimie (Gelacio Zamora) Kaiser and son, Michael (Erica) Kaiser of Jenison, MI. He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Jacob and Abigail Kaiser; Makenzie, Gianna, Jorge, Alexander, and Marcos Zamora; along with his sister, Sheryl (Mark) Ringer of South Carolina.

Services for Roger will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Friends may visit with the family starting at 4:00 pm until the time of services.

Palmer Funeral Home and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's memory to the Marshall County 4-H Clubs, 112 W Jefferson St., Plymouth, IN 46563.

Online condolences can be left for the Kaiser family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
OCT
23
Service
06:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
