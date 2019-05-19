Roger Lee



SOUTH BEND, IN - Roger Rosback, age 90, passed away at Hoosier Village in Indianapolis. Born to Lee Henry and Margery in Elmhurst, Illinois, Roger graduated York Community High School in 1946. That fall he entered Illinois Institute of Technology as an architecture major, joined the Naval ROTC, and met his future wife, Judith Clare O'Brien. In January 1951 he graduated from IIT and was commissioned Ensign, U.S. Navy, where he requested and received small combatant duty aboard the destroyer, USS Conway. Between deployments, Roger and Judy married April 1951. Judy died in 2009 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Later, Roger asked for and was transferred to the inactive Naval Reserve with the rank of Commander. In 1954 he began a long & distinguished engineering career with the Wheel & Brake Engineering Dept. of Bendix in South Bend, Indiana. Roger would later lend his considerable aircraft wheel & brake expertise to Boeing in Seattle for 18 years until his retirement in 2001. When he wasn't working, he could be found working on cars, playing tennis or golf, or cruising a downhill ski run. Roger is survived by his second wife of seven years, Mary Kathleen; daughter, Katherine M.; and sons, R. Lee, Jr., Thomas J., Peter D., Martin D., Anthony D., and Terrence L. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, in the Hoosier Village Retirement Center, Indianapolis. Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2019