Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
2900 Sheridan Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Sloan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lincoln Sloan


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Lincoln Sloan Obituary
Roger Lincoln Sloan

Feb. 12, 1939 - Jan. 14, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Roger Lincoln Sloan, 80, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 5:40 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger. He was born February 12, 1939 in Hamilton County, IL to the late Charles R. and Janie (Rogers) Sloan.

Roger served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was employed as an assembly worker for General Motors prior to his retirement.

On August 26, 1961 Roger married the former LaDora R. Thomas, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by daughters, Krista (David) Martin of Granger and Ramona (Dan) Ustian of Naperville, IL; three grandchildren, Katie Martin, Lindsey Martin (Rudy) Fiscelli, and Eric Ustian; one sister, Hattie Sloan of McLeansboro, IL; two sisters-in-law, Linda Sloan of Hallsville, MO and Shirley Sloan of McLeansboro, IL; and one brother, Jerry (Tammy) Sloan of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by sisters, Geneva Sloan Nipper, Shirley Irvin, and June Zick; and brothers, Dwight, James, John, and Charles “Buck” Sloan.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm CST Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Roger may be donated to Milton Adult Day Services, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.

Online condolences may be left for the Sloan family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -