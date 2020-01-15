|
|
Roger Lincoln Sloan
Feb. 12, 1939 - Jan. 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Roger Lincoln Sloan, 80, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 5:40 am Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Hearth at Juday Creek, Granger. He was born February 12, 1939 in Hamilton County, IL to the late Charles R. and Janie (Rogers) Sloan.
Roger served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was employed as an assembly worker for General Motors prior to his retirement.
On August 26, 1961 Roger married the former LaDora R. Thomas, who survives. In addition to his loving wife of 58 years, he is survived by daughters, Krista (David) Martin of Granger and Ramona (Dan) Ustian of Naperville, IL; three grandchildren, Katie Martin, Lindsey Martin (Rudy) Fiscelli, and Eric Ustian; one sister, Hattie Sloan of McLeansboro, IL; two sisters-in-law, Linda Sloan of Hallsville, MO and Shirley Sloan of McLeansboro, IL; and one brother, Jerry (Tammy) Sloan of Salt Lake City, UT. He was preceded in death by sisters, Geneva Sloan Nipper, Shirley Irvin, and June Zick; and brothers, Dwight, James, John, and Charles “Buck” Sloan.
Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm CST Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Roger may be donated to Milton Adult Day Services, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020