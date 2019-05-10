Roger “Buck” Smith



Jan. 9, 1939 - May 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Roger “Buck” Smith, at the age of 80 years, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, May 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN. He was born on January 9, 1939 in South Bend to Omer and Helen (Sparks) Smith, both of whom preceded him in death.



In June 1959, Buck married the former Lillian Solfronk, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Melinda (Dennis) Groning of Mishawaka, IN, Rachelle Smith of Mishawaka, and Danette (Robert) Mitchell of South Bend; six grandchildren, Danielle (Jeremy) Bonk, Charmane (T.J.) Lorman, Josette (Eric) Boal, David (Crystal) Haines, Ashley (Robert) Trzaskowski, and Gavin R. Smith; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jane Smith of South Bend. In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his sister, Glenda Martin.



The love of his life was his wife, Lillian, as well as his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Buck had a passion for dancing and pictured himself as Fred Astaire and Lillian as Ginger Rogers. Buck was a member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 172. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.



Mass of Christian Burial for Buck will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, May 10 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2019