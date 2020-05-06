Roger Stiles
March 9, 1935 - May 3, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Roger Dean Stiles, 85, passed away at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 3 after he was afflicted with myelodysplastic syndrome.
Roger was born at home in a house on the curves of Highway 17 on March 9, 1935 to Elizabeth (Gowland) and Robert (Bill) Stiles. He was a life-long resident of Marshall County. He had three brothers: Ernest, Robert (Bobby), and Terry. He also had a sister, Linda Stiles Fleck.
On August 7, 1964 Roger married Jeanette Dominski Kaser in the Rex Street home they shared together for 35 years. When he married Jeanette he became an instant father to three children: Alanna, Stanley, and Tina. Roger embraced his father role energetically with enthusiasm, caring, and responsibility. A foster son, Michael Holland, was welcomed into the family later.
Roger worked for both 7UP and then Coca Cola, having retired as Sales Manager after 37 years of service. Recently he said that when computers started to be used in the normal operations of business, he knew it was time for him to retire. Roger started as a route delivery man and was eventually promoted to Sales Manager. He always had many stories to tell of his sales and delivery experiences. Due to his extensive delivery routes, he was our GPS Go-To Person when we needed directions.
Roger served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1963. For a period of time, Roger was also owner of a Phillips 66 gas station located in Plymouth.
A long-time hobby for Roger was his participation in dog field trials. He was not only a member of the St. Joseph Valley Beagle Club but also held offices on the board of directors, including President. He was successful in getting 3 of his prized dogs to Field Trial Champion status. During this time he operated Ro-Shann Beagles Kennel. Due to his experience, he was sought after to be a judge at field trials throughout the Midwest and Southern states.
Survivors include children: Alanna Kaser (Bill) Reynolds, Stanley (Mary Jo) Kaser, and Tina Kaser Morales; brother, Terry Stiles and sister, Linda Stiles Fleck. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also have fond memories of “Pops”.
Those who preceded him in death are his parents, Robert (Bill) and Elizabeth Stiles; his spouse, Jeanette; brothers, Ernest and Robert (Bobby) Stiles; son-in-law, Louis Morales; and foster son, Mike Holland.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current health concerns, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Valley Beagle Club, 55394 Country Club Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or Marshall County Council on Aging, 1305 W. Harrison St., Plymouth, IN 46563.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.elkhartcremation.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 6, 2020.