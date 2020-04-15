|
|
Rolan E. Van Ausdal
Feb. 3, 1931 - April 13, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Rolan E. “Van” Van Ausdal, 89, of Mishawaka and formerly of Crown Point and Kouts, passed away early Monday morning at the Golden Living Center - Fountainview, Mishawaka. Van was born February 3, 1931 in Lewisburg, Ohio, to the late Loran and Esther (DeGroat) Van Ausdal.
Van graduated from Monroe Township High School; he then went on to graduate from the Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged. He was very proud to play the sousaphone in the Army Band.
Van was owner and operator of Van Ausdal Real Estate and Insurance in Crown Point, where he was an insurance agent/Broker. He worked for several years as a telemarketer for BritCom in Merrillville, Indiana. He was a member of the Kern Road Mennonite Church, where he was active in the men's Bible study and the senior breakfast group. Prior to moving to South Bend, Rolan was a member of the Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts and the Jaycees in Crown Point. He also was an original board member of the Hub Pool. He enjoyed helping out and watching his kids and grandkids perform in the marching band.
Surviving are his children, Rodney (Monica Garrison) Van Ausdal of Park City, Utah, Lori (Steve) Kerns of Overland Park, Kansas, Mark (Sheree) Van Ausdal of Mishawaka, and Jay (Bethia) Van Ausdal of Mishawaka; former wife and mother of his children, Janet “Jan” Van Ausdal of Edwardsville, Kansas. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Rodger (Lois) Van Ausdal of Clayton, Ohio; and one sister, Joyce (Warren) Buske of Arcanum, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly Birky-Van Ausdal; a special companion, Nancy Wright and a brother, Francis Van Ausdal.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have private services and a formal celebration of Rolan's life at a later date.
Inurnment will take place in the columbarium at the Kern Road Mennonite Church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kern Road Mennonite Church, 18211 Kern Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who helped to take care of Dad, especially in the last two years of his life.
Palmer Funeral Home -Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Van Ausdal family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020