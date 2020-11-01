Roland A. Klockow
Dec. 18, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Roland Alan Klockow, 71, of South Bend passed away on Wednesday, October 28. Rolo was born December 18, 1948, in South Bend to the late Susanna C. (Neitzel) and Raymond E. Klockow and was a lifetime area resident. He married Jayne L. Quickstad on August 30, 1980, in South Bend. He is also survived by three children, Laura J. Black (Daniel) of Seattle, WA, Paul A. Klockow (Alexandra Lodge) of St. Paul, MN, and Jessie N. Hardy (Andrew) of South Bend; four grandchildren, Olivia Hardy, Keira and Lachlan Black, and Dillon Klockow; a brother, Gary R. Klockow (Debra) of Norman, OK; sisters-in-law, Nancy Klockow of Rensselaer, IN and Jill Lowrance (Alan) of Winona Lake, IN; and brothers-in-law, James Quickstad (Donna) of West Burlington, IA and John Quickstad (Susan) of South Bend. Rolo is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. R. Gordon Klockow.
Rolo graduated from Central High School, South Bend, in 1967 and Purdue University in 1971. While at Purdue, he earned a bachelor's of science degree in building construction technology and was a member of the Purdue All American Marching Band. Boiler Up! He had a long career as an engineer. He started in 1971 as a field engineer for The Hickey Construction Company and also worked for Frank Lipps, Inc., Clyde E. Williams and Associates, Inc., Abonmarche Consultants, Inc., the City of Niles, MI, the City of Benton Harbor, MI, and for the last 19 years as president and owner of Rhein-Bach, Inc. Rolo was a licensed Professional Engineer in Indiana (since 1978), Michigan, and Kentucky.
Rolo was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and held many roles in the church, including Council Member, Council President and treasurer. His favorite role, however, was Sunday School teacher. He was a 50-year member at Council Oak Lodge #745 F & AM in South Bend. He was Past Master and held the role of treasurer for the last 38 years. He enjoyed the fellowship of so many great people throughout the years.
Rolo enjoyed road trips throughout the American West with his wife and children. His favorite place was Summit County, Colorado, and he made many trips there with family and friends over the years. He also had a love of animals and wildlife, which he shared with his young children by adopting many chickens, ducks, rabbits, and dogs. He would often rescue turtles crossing the road during his long commutes to and from Benton Harbor. Rolo was very active with the German Township 4-H Club, inspiring and teaching his children many important and fun skills. He was a handyman in the truest sense, trained as a carpenter, often tackling numerous house renovations, maintenance projects, and automotive projects. Of note, he built an elaborate chicken coop for the many chickens and ducks his family adopted over the years. Recently, he took up bird watching from his backyard, where he built several bird feeders and bird houses.
He was a devoted father and grandfather. He valued family and remained a child at heart throughout his life. He developed a special relationship with each of his grandchildren, even though he had not yet met the youngest, Dillon, in person. He bonded closely with his oldest grandchild, Olivia, playing games and telling jokes during many sleepovers with her grandparents. He also loved talking and joking with his second oldest grandchild, Keira. His warm heart, sense of humor, smile, and his sarcasm and stubbornness will be missed greatly by all his family.
Cremation will take place at Southlawn Cremation Services. Private memorial services will be held at Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel with a Masonic Memorial Service to precede it. Private committal services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.
Memorial contributions in Roland's name may be made to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601 (feedindiana.org/donate
) or The Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545 (humanesocietystjc.org
). Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.