Roland Keith Wallace
July 4, 1934 - August 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Roland “Ron” Keith Wallace, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence in South Bend, IN. He was born on July 4, 1934 in Boone County, IN, to Clifford and Hazel (Gaddis) Wallace, both of whom preceded him in death.
On March 31, 1958 in Noblesville, IN, Ron married the former Dorothy Parr, who survives. In addition to his wife of 62 years, Ron is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Chris) Mayotte of Norwalk, CT; sons, Mark Wallace of Warrenville, IL and Dr. David Wallace of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Drew Wallace, John (Jane) Wallace, Reid Wallace, Lindsey Mayotte, Eric Wallace, and Daniel Wallace; sister, Roberta Huff; and brother, Larry Wallace. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Dorthalee Irons, and his brother, Robert Wallace.
Ron was employed as a general manager at Redden Enterprises, retiring in 2004 after 35 years of service. Ron was a member of the Senior Health Insurance Program for 25 years, as well as a volunteer at the American Cancer Society
. Ron served his country honorably in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, IN.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Chapel of the Sacred Heart, 104 Sacred Heart Parish Center, Notre Dame, IN, located on St. Joseph's Lake on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Friends visited with the family from 10:00-11:00am Saturday in the chapel prior to Mass. Private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ron may be donated to a charity of the donor's choice
.
