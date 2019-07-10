Rolland Hintz



March 23, 1929 - July 7, 2019



WAKARUSA, IN - I've had a great life, 90 years, a wonderful marriage and eight great hard-working kids. Had a few ups and downs to overcome, but nothing the good Lord didn't give me help on.



I began my life March of ‘29, in my father's family, Kenneth Carl Hintz and Florine M. (Accoe). I was the oldest of six siblings: my brother, Roger I. (Karen) Hintz, my sister, Amelia (Thad) Whittinger, and my youngest brother, David Lee (Roberta) Hintz; lost two sisters, Joann and Shirley shortly after their births and lost one grandchild, Michael DeMeester to a tragedy.



I was married to my lovely and loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Gene (Blanford) Hintz (deceased), couldn't have asked for a better mate. She gave to me eight children, Mark Philip (Sally) Hintz, James Kevin (Teresa) Hintz, Kenneth Joseph (Marian Kay) Hintz, David Wayne (Patricia) Hintz, Catherine Anne (Corey) Stein, Susan Marie (Randy) DeMeester, Thomas Michael Hintz and my youngest, Mary Elizabeth Hintz. In turn they gave me twenty grandchildren and they added twenty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, Rolland Kenneth Wilson. That's pretty good amount to me.



Besides my children and siblings I am survived by Dorothy's siblings, Kathleen M. Bradley, Loretta May (Charley) Kulpa, and Kenneth J. Blanford along with many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



I graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1947, had some success there in sports and got a solid education. Was married a year later and started the family along with joining the Indiana National Guard. Worked for myself as “R.K. Wood Products,” spent many years working for Dodge Reliance as machinist to an inspector, sold mobile homes, and was a gardener, once I retired; I enjoyed that a lot.



Well I hear some knocking at my door, am going to sign off.



Love you all,



Hambone



Yes, Dorothy, I'll be right there!!



Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 325 South Mill Street, Mishawaka.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 10, 2019