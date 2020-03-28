|
|
Rollin D. Godette
Dec. 28, 1937 - March 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Rollin D. “Butch” Godette, 82, passed away of natural causes at Center for Hospice in South Bend on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Butch was born on December 28, 1937 in Oberlin, OH to parents Clyde D. and Thelma (Thomas) Godette.
Butch spent his childhood in Oberlin and graduated from Oberlin High School. He moved to South Bend in the 1960's. On April 14, 1973, Butch was united in marriage to Veda Campbell, who survives. He was employed as an OTR driver for Eagle Products in Mishawaka, and he was the owner operator of V & R Trucking in South Bend. Butch was also a member of the local Teamsters Union #364. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching black and white movies, and spending time with his loved ones. Butch was a devoted husband and father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his loving wife of 46 years, Veda Godette of South Bend, IN, Butch is also survived by his children, Andrea M. (Hubert) Thomas of Detroit, MI, Robin S. Godette of South Bend, IN, Rollin D. (Marla) Godette II of Granger, IN, Gabrielle D. (Lewlynn) Thomas of Detroit, MI, Lisa D. Godette-Vann of Tampa, FL, Tracey R. (George) Harris of Indianapolis, IN, and Tonya N. Godette of Glendale, AZ; special nephew (like a brother) Billy Washington; 23 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Thelma, as well as siblings, Lillian Anderson and Beulah Rucker.
Services for Mr. Rollin D. “Butch” Godette will be held privately. Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 28, 2020