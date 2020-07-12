Ron D. Jacobs
Sept. 19, 1935 - July 8, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Ron Jacobs, 84, of Granger, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Ron was born in Arkansas on September 19, 1935 to the late Russie and M. Inez Jacobs.
Ron graduated from Hopewell High School in Virginia, Class of 1954. He then went on to become a chemical engineer. Ron served his country honorably in the United Stated Air National Guard, where he was a member of the 108th Tactical Fighter Wing stationed in New Jersey. He was then employed by International Paper as the technical sales service manager of the container board division. His job allowed him to travel the world and make many good friends and memories.
Ron found the love of his life, Gloria, in South Bend, IN. They married on July 24, 1981. After living in Louisiana, they retired to Granger in 1995. Ron joined a radio-controlled airplane club and enjoyed flying with the club for many years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Gloria; stepson, Brad (Linda) Brooks; stepdaughter, Kim (Randy) Wanbaugh; and four grandchildren, Michael (Kara) Brooks and their son, Myles; Stephanie (Pat) Whalen, Brian (Brandy Schmucker) Wanbaugh, and Jillian (Denys Booth) Wanbaugh. Ron is also survived by his son, Mark (Charlie) Jacobs and his family, as well as by his daughter, Whitney Allor and her family.
Funeral services for Ron will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Pastor Rick Taylor of First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00am on Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be required for all services.
Contributions in memory of Ron can be donated to First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
.