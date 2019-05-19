Ron L. Newcomer



July 9, 1941 - May 15, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ron L. Newcomer, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his entire family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.



Ron was born on July 9, 1941 in Goshen to Ronald and Janis May (Fausnaugh) Newcomer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rex Newcomer.



Ron and Charlotte met in May of 1962 at Bonnie Doons and he married the love of his life on November 16, 1962 at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend. Settling in South Bend, they spent 57 wonderful years together, where they raised a wonderful, strong, tightknit family. They relocated to Granger for 23 years and in retirement, moved to Jimtown until Ron was stricken with Lewey-body dementia, which brought them to the Hearth in Mishawaka until God called him home. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte; son, Ronald (Michaela) Newcomer of Elkhart; daughter, Melissa (Ronald) Wachs of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Chelsea (Zach) Dashner, Ronald “Gage” (Destiny) Newcomer, Abigail Wachs, and Ben Wachs; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Dashner, Charlie Moyer, and Anna Newcomer; and brothers, James (Linda) Newcomer of Australia and Gary Newcomer of South Bend.



Ron worked from 1966 to 1983 for Garvey Pattern in South Bend. During their layoffs he worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit. In 1996 he became the owner and operator of Toolmaster Inc. in Mishawaka until he retired in 2009.



Loving Ford Mustangs, Ron owned multiple over the years. Ron and Charlotte were active in Michiana Mustang Association since 1994, up until the time of his illness. He loved traveling to Canada on fishing trips. He was always involved in his children's family and grandchildren's lives.



The family wishes to give a heartfelt Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Regional Center ER and ICU for their kind, caring, grace, and dignity shown to Ron and his family.



A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, with a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Inurnment will take place in Ferrisville Cemetery, Mishawaka at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 50 E. 91st St. Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 50 E. 91st St. Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.