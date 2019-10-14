|
|
Ronald A. Emerick
Feb. 7, 1947 - Oct. 12, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Ronald A. Emerick, 72, passed away October 12, 2019 after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease.
Ron was born February 7, 1947 in South Bend to Arthur and Eunice (Kaniewski) Emerick.
On December 27, 1975 in South Bend he was united in marriage to Karen (Cote) Mendenhall.
He worked for 35 years at Honeywell/Bendix as a machinist, retiring in July, 2003.
He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea from June 1966 to June 1968.
He was predeceased by his parents and his daughter, Caren.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years and sons, Brian (Joka) Emerick of Schererville, IN and Jerry Emerick (Fiance, Karen) of Centerville, OH; grandchildren, Tyler (Jessica) Emerick, Austin Emerick, Jovana Emerick, and Mila Emerick; great-granddaughter, Taylor Emerick; sister, Connie (Mike) Czajkowski of Bremen; and brother, Tom (Marilyn) Emerick of Granger.
He was an avid bowler for many years and took pleasure in cheering on the Cubs, Notre Dame football and women's' basketball, and the Colts.
Ron was a loving, wonderful, and gracious husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
The legacy of Ron's kind spirit, hard work, and love of family will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wampler Senior Home, the Harbor Light Hospice, and Angie, Alyssa, and Patti, all of whom gave special care to Ron through his long illness.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. A Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Toni Carmer officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wampler Senior Home, 305 E. North St., Bourbon, IN 46504; Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545; or Ara Parseghian Medical Research Foundation c/o University of Notre Dame, P.O. Box 802275, Chicago, IL 60680-9481.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 14, 2019