Ronald A. Flatt
March 18, 1963 - Feb. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald “Ron” Alan Flatt, 55, passed away at home on Sunday, February 10.
Ron was born March 18, 1963 in South Bend to Thomas and Nancy (DeVlieger) Flatt.
On March 19, 1984 he married Diane Schaffer. Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Nancy; his loving wife, Diane; sons, Ryan A. (Amanda) Flatt and Nicholas Flatt; and brothers, Bill (Dawn) Flatt, Jim Flatt, and Stephen Flatt.
Ron was a Facilities Manager for 24 years for Ralph Williams in South Bend and 12 years for Zidan Management in Indianapolis.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with visitation one one prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019