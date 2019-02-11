Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park
Granger, IN
Ronald A. Flatt


Ronald A. Flatt Obituary
Ronald A. Flatt

March 18, 1963 - Feb. 10, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald “Ron” Alan Flatt, 55, passed away at home on Sunday, February 10.

Ron was born March 18, 1963 in South Bend to Thomas and Nancy (DeVlieger) Flatt.

On March 19, 1984 he married Diane Schaffer. Surviving are his parents, Thomas and Nancy; his loving wife, Diane; sons, Ryan A. (Amanda) Flatt and Nicholas Flatt; and brothers, Bill (Dawn) Flatt, Jim Flatt, and Stephen Flatt.

Ron was a Facilities Manager for 24 years for Ralph Williams in South Bend and 12 years for Zidan Management in Indianapolis.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with visitation one one prior. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019
