Ronald Andrews
Nov. 14, 1943 - August 15, 2020
WYATT, IN - Ronald James Andrews, 76, of Wyatt, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 14, 1943, in South Bend, to James & Kay (Sinkouitz) Andrews. On May 14, 1965, in South Bend, he married Marcia (Felten) Andrews and they lived in Lakeville for about 20 years before moving to Wyatt.
Surviving are his wife Marcia of 55 years, three children, Susan Hernandez of Mishawaka, Cheryl Dewispeleare of Lakeville, and Lori (Rob) Johnson of Bremen; grandchildren, Heather (Jade), Tammy (Jerry), Jason (Nicci), Jeremy (Erin), Mandi (DeWayne), Tayah, Chasity (Javier), and Jessica (Russ); great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Lydia, Micah, Kenzie, Kaylie, Tanner, Helina, Jay, and Max; and a sister, Melva Andrews of Pahrump, Nevada. A niece, Jerri (Steve) Douglas, whom he loved very much, was a big part of his life.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a son, Todd Andrews.
Ron worked at Drewry's until they closed. He then drove truck over the road for many years until he went to work at Ashland Chemical until retirement. Ron loved to give his great-grandkids rides on his golf cart through Wyatt. He loved to watch Notre Dame sports, especially women's basketball and also loved Ultimate Fighting and boxing. Ron loved going to the Casino and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Teamsters Local.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial will be at Bremen Cemetery at a later date.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
