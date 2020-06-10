Ronald C. Miller



August 28, 1934 - June 8, 2020



ELKHART, IN - Ronald C. Miller, age 85, of Elkhart and formerly from Nappanee and Granger, died at 12:00 am, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Elkhart Hospice House. He was born August 28, 1934 in Milford to Noble and Marie (Ruch) Miller.



Mr. Miller was a 1952 graduate of Nappanee High School and lived in Nappanee until moving to Granger in 1988. He had worked at Mutschler Brothers as plant manager and founded Nappanee Door. He was also the former vice president of Omega Products in Bremen.



Ron was a Past Master of Nappanee Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed sports; he kept score for basketball and ran the clock for football at Nappanee and NorthWood High Schools for over 20 years. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame basketball. Ron enjoyed golf, tennis, and woodworking.



On July 12, 1974, he married Joan Wyland Kern. She survives along with his daughter, Cathy (Rodney) Miller of Nappanee; stepsons, Kelly (Christine) Kern of Valparaiso, Kerry (Cheryl) Kern of Olathe, KS, and Kris (Kristin) Kern of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Cara (Matt) Germann of Laporte, Cami Kern of Springfield, IL, Katie (Rick) Swann of St. Petersburg, FL, Nathanial Kern of Lawrence, KS, Aaron Kern of Sioux City, IA, Seth Kern of Olathe, KS, Kyle Kern and Kaylee Kern, both of Mishawaka; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Germann and Rachel Germann, both of Laporte; and sister, Rosemary (Alan) Miller of San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Miller.



Family and friends may call from 1-3, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee followed by a Funeral service at 3:00 pm. Rev. Terry Tyler will officiate and burial will be in South Union Cemetery. In accordance with the State of Indiana Back on Track plan, visitation and service is limited to 100 people in the building at a time and family and friends are encouraged to follow social distancing protocols.



Memorial contributions may be given to The Center for Hospice or Living Wisdom Center at Hubbard Hill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store