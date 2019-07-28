|
Ronald D. Chambers
Nov. 3, 1953 - July 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald D. Chambers passed away on July 22, 2019 in Cupertino, California at the age of 65, from a heart attack that occurred a few days prior. He was born November 3, 1953 in South Bend, Indiana and graduated from Clay High School in 1972.
Ron was born to fix things. At the age of 6 he figured out on his own how to remove and patch a flat tire on his new 2-wheel bike. When we were building a new home before he started 7th grade, the electrician paid him 50 cents a day to help him pull wires. After that he was constantly fixing things around the house.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Management from Ferris State University in 1988. Ron enjoyed a long career in the automotive services industry, primarily with Nissan North America as a Parts and Service Manager. Traveling to visit dealers around the northwest region enabled Ron to do another thing he loved - explore and camp in off the beaten path locations. He had a great eye for capturing the beauty of the places he visited in photographs.
Ron is survived by his parents, Eugene and Doris (Kempner) Chambers of Kissimmee, FL; sister, Joyce Chambers of Kings Beach, CA; and brother, Craig Chambers of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his sister Janice.
On July 15, 2005, Ron was injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed with only partial use of his right arm. During his entire time with this disability he always kept a positive attitude. On the 10th anniversary of this accident his Dad asked him if he ever thought about how things would have been if this accident did not happen. Ron's response was, “You can't live in the past and wonder about things you can't change - you have to live today and for what's coming tomorrow”.
Ron was also an expert in using and fixing computers. His brother was amazed that Ron would have him lie on the floor under the desk, and describe how to change a motherboard without having it in his own view.
For the past 6 years, Ron lived at the Sam Chriest House in Cupertino, CA. He enjoyed going to movies, attending adaptive PE classes at De Anza College with his housemates, and was ecstatic when a great sushi place opened up just a block away.
Ron will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
Please help others “live for what's coming tomorrow” by sending memorial contributions in Ron's memory to “ATIL” (Adults Toward Independent Living), 19147 Anne Lane, Cupertino, CA 95014.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 28, 2019