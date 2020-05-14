Ronald D. Hawkins



March 30, 1957 - May 10, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald “Ronnie” Hawkins, 63, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born March 30, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana to Patricia Hawkins and the late Jake Hawkins. Ronnie was a graduate of James Whitcomb Riley High School. He served with the United States Navy for three years. Upon Honorable Discharge from the Navy, he returned to South Bend to serve on the South Bend Police Department for 23 years before retiring.



Ronnie is survived by his mother, Patricia Hawkins; the mother of his children, Sharon Hawkins; daughters, Denise Curry, Shawniece Hawkins, Sherrell Hawkins, and Sharmane Hawkins; and his grandchildren whom he adored, Shanin Brown, Jordan Williams, Dyamond Jackson, Brielle Kamanda, and Chasen Patton. Ronnie also leaves behind his sisters, Valerie Huston, Linda Dawning, Stephanie Daniels, Sandra Hawkins, Adena Hawkins, and Angela (Howard) Davidson; godsons, Kevin Bass-Williams and Tyler (Tia) Rouse, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hawkins and father, Jake Hawkins.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cobb Funeral Home, 3535 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Social distancing will be enforced in compliance with health and safety standards.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store