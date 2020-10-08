1/1
Ronald D. Peters
Ronald D. Peters

May 17, 1938 - Oct. 6, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Ronald D. Peters, 82, of Cassopolis, formerly of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, with his family by his side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan, MI. Burial will follow in Sumnerville Cemetery. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service from 11 am - 1 pm also at the funeral home. In respect to the family and the community, masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to send a condolence online can do so at www.swemchapel.com.

Ron was born on May 17, 1938, to Hugh Doyle and Geneva Faye (Garrison) Peters in Bringhurst, IN. On September 24, 1966, he married the former Jacqueline (Edwards) Wall, and they recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Ron worked in the trucking industry and is a retired Teamster. He was an avid sports fan and diehard Notre Dame fan. Ron was an accomplished golfer and bowler, playing in several leagues and bowling multiple 300 games. He was an outgoing man, enjoyed being around people, and loved to joke around. Most of all, Ron cherished time spent with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jacqueline Peters; children, Tony Wall, Danny Wall, Deborah (Carl, Sr.) Shepard, and Sharon (Mark) Hradel; grandchildren, Kevin Wall, Carl Shepard, Jr., Jackie (Steven) Hansbro, Ashley Shepard, Davion Hradel, and Darious Hradel; great-grandchildren, Coleman, James, Colton, and Aleah; and brothers, Roger (Peg) Peters, Gary (Marykay) Peters, and David (Denise) Peters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Doyle and Geneva Faye Peters; and brother, Danny Peters.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swem Chapel
301 W. Front Street
Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-6881
