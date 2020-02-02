|
Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Murray
April 18, 1950 - Jan. 29, 2020
WAVERLY, IN - Ronald “Ronnie” Dean Murray, age 69, of Waverly, IN passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Community South Hospital in Greenwood. He was born on April 18, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Ray Murray and Wanda (Handlon), who survives. On November 20, 1971, he married his loving wife of 49 years, Sharlene (Alford), who survives. Also surviving are his son, Richard Murray; daughters, Qiana Howe (Thomas), Clarissa Murray-Pozsgai (Glenn), Miranda Hinds (Richard), and adopted daughter, Nancy Collins, 16 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Siblings include Randall Murray (Julie), Richard Murray (Linda), Renee Atherton (Jim), Rhonda Caulk (Gary), Rebecca Fair (Bill), Raejean Murray (Jorge), Robert Murray (Jan), and Rita Whitaker (Mike). After graduating from Mooresville in 1968, he served seven years in the Army/National Guard. Ronald's prior occupations included automotive parts and sales, land surveying, telecommunications, and he was a retired Florida State Correctional Officer before moving back to Indiana to be with family and friends. Ronnie was an enthusiast of firearms, NHRA, classic, slot, and model cars who treasured the camaraderie and life long friendships his hobbies created. He enjoyed the art of conversation, and will be remembered by those who knew him best as a lover of Stetsons, tractors, his dogs, and fine pipe tobaccos.
Arrangements pending.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020