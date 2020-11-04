1/1
Ronald E. Ferguson
1958 - 2020
Ronald E. Ferguson

July 21, 1958 - Oct. 31, 2020

DOWAGIAC, MI - Ronald E. Ferguson, 62, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on July 21, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Robert E. and Lena (Woodlee) Ferguson.

On October 23, 1982, he married the love of his life, Vincenza Holmes. They worked together for over 30 years, driving a semi-truck and trailer, all over the United States. Ronald enjoyed working on his home. He was a true fan of Notre Dame, and the Cubs. He enjoyed racing of all sorts, especially going on trips with his brother-in-law George, and father-in-law George. His hobbies that he enjoyed were camping, fishing, and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lena Ferguson; brother-in-law, George Holmes, sister-in-law, Vanessa Fry; mother and father-in-law, George and JoAnn Holmes.

Ronald is survived by his devoted wife, Vincenza Ferguson of Dowagiac; siblings, Rick Ferguson, Robert (Lynn) Ferguson, and Pam Ferguson; and his best buds, Kevin, Marty, Mark, Mike, George, Vernon, Roger, and Les.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to a Hospice of the donor's choice.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Niles; visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory masking, and sanitizing. Attendance in the Funeral Home will be limited. We appreciate your assistance in helping us keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
NOV
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
