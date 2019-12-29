|
Ronald E. Kempf
Jan. 30, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald E. Kempf, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Ron was born on January 30, 1943 in Mishawaka to Walter and Mary K. (Kohler) Kempf. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Terri Lynn Kempf Fox-Laudeman.
On September 29, 2009, he married Anna Hannah. Surviving are his wife, Anna; granddaughter, Sarah Fox; and brother, Larry (Grace) Kempf.
Ron was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a Camera Tech for Mossborg Printing in South Bend.
A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 930 Park Place, Mishawaka. Military Rites will be by VFW Post 360/American Legion 161 burial team. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019