Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
930 Park Place
Mishawaka, IN
Ronald E. Kempf


1943 - 2019
Ronald E. Kempf Obituary
Ronald E. Kempf

Jan. 30, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ronald E. Kempf, 76, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Ron was born on January 30, 1943 in Mishawaka to Walter and Mary K. (Kohler) Kempf. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Terri Lynn Kempf Fox-Laudeman.

On September 29, 2009, he married Anna Hannah. Surviving are his wife, Anna; granddaughter, Sarah Fox; and brother, Larry (Grace) Kempf.

Ron was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a Camera Tech for Mossborg Printing in South Bend.

A Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 930 Park Place, Mishawaka. Military Rites will be by VFW Post 360/American Legion 161 burial team. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
