Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
Ronald E. Otolski

Ronald E. Otolski Obituary
Ronald E. Otolski

Jan. 5, 1944 - March 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Linda Otolski & their children, Rhonda Fenlon of Mishawaka & Brian (Tammy) Ototlski of Osceola; grandchildren, Sam Fenlon, Jordan & Amber Otolski, & great-grandson, Isiah Otolski; and his brothers, Bob (Pat) Otolski of Phoenix, AZ & Terry Otolski of Orlando, FL. Friends and family will gather from 3-7 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola for a time of fellowship & remembrance. A celebration of Ron's life and Military Honors will follow at 7pm. For full obituary, visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
