Ronald (Ron) F. Whitt, Sr.
June 5, 1949 - Feb. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald Frederick (Ron) Whitt, Sr., 70, of South Bend, passed away on Sunday, February 9 with his loving family and friends by his side.
Ron was born to the late Harold Lee and Josephine (Sleght) Jacobs on June 6, 1949 in Alexandria, VA.
On October 12, 1968 in South Bend, Ron married Marlene C. Nozykowski Whitt.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; three sons, Ronald F. Whitt, Jr., Robbie (Shelby) Whitt, and Ryan (Julie) Whitt all of South Bend; and five loving grandchildren, Evan, Hunter, Ayrica, Brian, and Cameron Whitt. Ron Is survived by sisters, Sandra Bryant, Dina (Gary) Church, Roxanne (John) Forshay, Stephanie Wadian all of Florida, Lauraine (Doug) Baldwin of California, and Laurene (Ron) Atlon of Tennessee; and brothers, Harold Whitt of Ohio, James Whitt, Sr. of South Bend, and Ken (Sue) Marshall of Mishawaka. Ron is survived by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Rosander Wozykowski of South Bend.
Ron was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ariella Whitt and brothers, Harold Kline and Eddie Marshall Kowski.
Ron retired from the South Bend Street Department as a heavy equipment operator for 34 years, and also worked as a guard at St. Joseph County Jail.
Ron loved NASCAR, any football and baseball games, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding, car shows, family reunions, and especially being with his loving grandchildren.
He was a member of Teamsters Local Union 364 and ABATE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend. The Funeral service will be on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, with Pastor John Diller officiating.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Ron's family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020