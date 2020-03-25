|
|
Ronald F. Whitt, Jr.
Nov. 13, 1969 - March 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald F. (Catman) Whitt, Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 23 at home.
Ron was born on November 13, 1969 in South Bend to Ronald F. Whitt, Sr. and Marlene C. (Nozykowski) Whitt. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ron, Sr. on February 9, 2020 and niece, Ariella. Ronnie is survived by his mother, Marlene; two brothers, Ryan F. (Julie) Whitt and Robbie F. (Shelby) Whitt; niece, Aryica; and nephews, Evan, Hunter, Brian, and Cameron Whitt. Ron is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Phyllis C. Nozykowski. They are all of South Bend.
Ron was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1989 and had been a manager at Parkwood Auto Spa in South Bend.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the funeral home, located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend, IN 46614 to help defray funeral costs.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place, due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Whitt Family
Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020