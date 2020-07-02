Ronald Freitag
August 16, 1940 - June 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald Joseph Freitag passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in South Bend on August 16, 1940 to Elisabeth (Weiss) Freitag and Alois “Louis” Freitag. Ron's arrival made news; he was born in the cab on the way to the hospital and the headline in the newspaper the next day read “Stork Beats Cab to Hospital”. He grew up in South Bend and graduated from Saint Joseph High School.
On May 14, 1966, Ron married Mary Sue (Zatarga) Freitag, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Louis Francis Freitag, sister, Elizabeth Marie (Freitag) Moon, daughter, Suzanne Beth Freitag, and nephew, John Harland Freitag. He is survived by his son, Christopher Anthony Freitag and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Ron worked at Mossberg and Company as a typesetter until his retirement about 15 years ago. Ron was an avid tennis player, and competed in numerous South Bend Metro Tennis tournaments. He coached youth soccer in his younger years and was the coach of Saint Joseph High School boys' varsity soccer for a few seasons. He enjoyed sports and encouraged his children in their athletic pursuits. One of Ron's fondest memories was of the time he took his son and nephews to watch Pele play soccer for the New York Cosmos at Soldier Field in the late 1970's. They also had great fun attending Chicago Black Hawks games and other sporting events. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ron was active throughout his life and enjoyed walking, biking, and geocaching in addition to playing tennis and soccer. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame football, and Notre Dame women's basketball - attending many of their home games at Purcell Pavilion. He took an interest in foreign films and literary techniques of his favorite authors.
Services for Ron will take place in the future at a yet to be determined date. Arrangements are entrusted to Palmer Funeral Homes and condolences may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Please consider donating to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, in Ron's memory.