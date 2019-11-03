|
Ronald Gene Little
June 27, 1952 - Oct. 30, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald Gene Little, 67, passed away October 30, 2019. He was born June 27, 1952, in South Gate, California, to the late Charlie and Ethel (Jeffers) Little.
Ron was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. In his early twenties, he moved to San Jose and acquired a job with FMC Corporation, a major defense contractor. There he held several positions in the areas of expediting, master scheduling, and office services.
He moved to Indiana in 2002 and was employed by Lowes until his retirement in 2014.
He enjoyed the Universal horror films of the 1930's and 40's and in later years, assembling and detailing plastic models of the monsters portrayed in those films and others.
Ron was a fan of classic rock with one of his favorite bands being the Rolling Stones.
Ron loved family and he especially valued his relationship with Jesus and spending time in God's word.
Ron is survived by his brothers, Jimmie and Philip Little; nephews, John (Patricia) Little and Ryan (Rebecca) Little; niece, Kelly (Kyle) Bailey; and great-nephews, Parker and Grady Little.
Visitation for Ron will be held on Monday, November 4, from 10-11 am, at the McGann Hay University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd. A service will take place at 11 am, with the Rev. John Railton officiating. Burial will take place at Oakridge Cemetery in Bristol, IN, following the service.
Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019