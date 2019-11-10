Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Ronald Gerald Coney


1941 - 2019
Ronald Gerald Coney Obituary
Ronald Gerald Coney

July 10, 1941 - Nov. 2, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald Coney, 78, of South Bend, IN died at Signature Health and Rehabilitation, South Bend. Born July 10, 1941 in Mishawaka, IN to Cecil Gerald Coney & Mary Lucille (Reeder) Coney, he was under the compassionate care of Corvilla, Inc. for many years & part of Logan Industries. Services: 11am Tues., Nov. 12 at Palmer Funeral Home, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend; visit 10-11am. Burial follows at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Contributions: Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
