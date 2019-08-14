Home

Chandler Funeral Home
203 E Temperance Street
Ellettsville, IN 47429
(812) 876-6075
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home
203 E Temperance Street
Ellettsville, IN 47429
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home
203 E Temperance Street
Ellettsville, IN 47429
Ronald Glenn "Ron" Williams


1953 - 2019
Ronald Glenn "Ron" Williams Obituary
Ronald “Ron” Glenn Williams

July 10, 1953 - August 11, 2019

SPENCER, IN - Ronald “Ron” Glenn Williams, 66, of Spencer passed away at IU Health Bloomington Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Born in Chicago, IL on July 10, 1953 he was the son of Clarence and Polly Williams. Ron was a car salesman for an area dealership. He was a lover of music, playing his guitars for his family and friends and his home was filled with guitars he collected throughout the years. Ron could often be found with his constant companion, his labradoodle, Hoss. Ron and Hoss enjoyed the dog park, kayaking, swimming, fishing, and doing just about everything together. His wife, children, and grandchildren were very special to him and he will leave behind wonderful memories to share. His family wants everyone to know he was a very kind and giving person, signing up to be a donor for the Indiana Donor Network giving tissues to help others.

Ron is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah “Deb” (Weiss) Williams; mother, Polly Williams; daughters: Abbey Williams Bucy and her children, Hailey and Christopher Bucy; Anna Williams and her daughter, Kyleigh Mountain; and Elizabeth Williams and her children, Audrey and Aiden Williams; siblings, Terry (Bernie) Bluhm, Kim (Martha) Williams, Ricky (Penny) Williams, and Patty Lewis, his beloved pet Hoss, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Chandler Funeral Home in Ellettsville, IN with Minister Rick Clayton officiating. Burial is to follow at Hudson Hill Cemetery near Gosport. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Share condolences, memories, and more with Ron's family by visiting his tribute page at www.chandlerfh.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
