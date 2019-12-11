|
Ronald H. Hixenbaugh
Aug. 25, 1950 - Dec. 7, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald H. Hixenbaugh, 69, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Ronald was born on August 25, 1950 in Mishawaka to Harry and Alice (Abbott) Hixenbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Robert Hixenbaugh, Mary Lou Kizer, Deborah Kartley, and Alice Hixenbaugh.
Surviving are his children, Holli and Josi Hixenbaugh, Alohalani Haupu, Jason Adcock, Ron Haupu, and Zacc Hixenbaugh; several grandchildren; siblings, Barb (Gene) Nichols, Danny Hixenbaugh, Donald (Kathie) Hixenbaugh, Jane Hixenbaugh, and Patty Kline; and his companion, Maggie Wright.
Ronald was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in construction before he retired.
Graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka with Military Honors conducted by Post 360/American Legion 161 burial team. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ronald's name to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, www.epilepsy.com.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019