Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery,
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hixenbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald H. Hixenbaugh


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald H. Hixenbaugh Obituary
Ronald H. Hixenbaugh

Aug. 25, 1950 - Dec. 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald H. Hixenbaugh, 69, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Ronald was born on August 25, 1950 in Mishawaka to Harry and Alice (Abbott) Hixenbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Robert Hixenbaugh, Mary Lou Kizer, Deborah Kartley, and Alice Hixenbaugh.

Surviving are his children, Holli and Josi Hixenbaugh, Alohalani Haupu, Jason Adcock, Ron Haupu, and Zacc Hixenbaugh; several grandchildren; siblings, Barb (Gene) Nichols, Danny Hixenbaugh, Donald (Kathie) Hixenbaugh, Jane Hixenbaugh, and Patty Kline; and his companion, Maggie Wright.

Ronald was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in construction before he retired.

Graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka with Military Honors conducted by Post 360/American Legion 161 burial team. Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ronald's name to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785, www.epilepsy.com.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -