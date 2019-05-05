Ronald J. Budzinski



June 9, 1946 - April 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ronald J. Budzinski, 72, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Memorial Hospital.



Ron was born June 9, 1946 in South Bend, to the late Harry and Linda Budzinski. Ron is survived by his wife, Gertrude “Trudy” Budzinski, their son, Aaron (Jessica DeVincent) Budzinski; grandchildren, Hayden Budzinski and Chase DeVincent Budzinski; brother, Randy Budzinski; and sister, Michelle Krych.



Ron attended Ivy Tech while working and graduated with an associate degree. He then worked and retired from First Trust Credit Union where he was the President and CEO for 30+ years. Ron was also co-owner of the Michiana Party Service with his son, Aaron and the treasurer of the Indiana Credit Union League. He had a great sense of humor in everyday life and work; he would even dress up in a costume for staff meetings. Ron always said “Treat people with respect and the way you would like to be treated”.



Friends and family are invited to share memories and CELEBRATE Ron's Life at 3:00pm, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Marine Corps League, 539 Parry St., South Bend.